Comey's testimony gives building blocks for obstruction case
If prosecutors want the building blocks for a claim that President Donald Trump interfered with a federal investigation, legal experts say fired FBI Director James Comey has handed those over by recounting details of interactions that could show the president intended to obstruct justice. In riveting detail, Comey this week has revealed conversations with Trump that include the president saying he hoped Comey could let go of the FBI's investigation of a former national security adviser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus, Ohio Passes Ordinance Prohibiting Pol...
|32 min
|spytheweb
|7
|Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl...
|4 hr
|Mack da Knife
|2
|Governors put off health care questions, for now (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|martin garey
|3
|McCracken deputy jailer charged with misconduct
|6 hr
|Sadsaday
|12
|Woman facing felony for pulling child's teeth i...
|12 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|6
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|13 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Immigrant advocates say LA taking a sweet timea...
|13 hr
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC