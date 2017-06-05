Comey's testimony gives building bloc...

Comey's testimony gives building blocks for obstruction case

Read more: WTVM

If prosecutors want the building blocks for a claim that President Donald Trump interfered with a federal investigation, legal experts say fired FBI Director James Comey has handed those over by recounting details of interactions that could show the president intended to obstruct justice. In riveting detail, Comey this week has revealed conversations with Trump that include the president saying he hoped Comey could let go of the FBI's investigation of a former national security adviser.

