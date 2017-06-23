Colorado Springs woman arrested in toddler-on-toddler shooting

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a toddler-on-toddler shooting inside a northeast Colorado Springs home, police said Sunday. Monica Abeyta is suspected of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury after the shooting - reported just after 1:40 p.m. Saturday - on the 4300 block of Driftwood Drive, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.