Colorado Springs woman arrested in toddler-on-toddler shooting
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a toddler-on-toddler shooting inside a northeast Colorado Springs home, police said Sunday. Monica Abeyta is suspected of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury after the shooting - reported just after 1:40 p.m. Saturday - on the 4300 block of Driftwood Drive, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 people nominated by Trump to federal bench
|11 min
|INFIDEL
|4
|Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case
|1 hr
|Big rig farters
|4
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|5 hr
|Friend of the truth
|163
|Texas House floor fracas: Was Rinaldia s ICE ca...
|10 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a...
|10 hr
|The Leftovers
|23
|DA Probes Caldwell Parish Sheriff for Ticket Fi... (Mar '11)
|13 hr
|objective observer
|99
|Tennessee woman sentenced to three years for ID...
|13 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC