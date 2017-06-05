Colorado marijuana market funds busts of illegal growers
In this April 14, 2016 file photo, investigators load marijuana plants onto a Colorado National Guard truck outside a suspected illegal grow operation in Denver. Colorado is set to become the first state to use marijuana taxes to fund police efforts to crack down on illegal growing operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman facing felony for pulling child's teeth i...
|5 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|6
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Immigrant advocates say LA taking a sweet timea...
|6 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Issue of innocence: Is Tennessee man wrongly im...
|6 hr
|Madre68
|1
|McCracken deputy jailer charged with misconduct
|8 hr
|Shirtless-Jerry
|11
|Trump's First 100 Days: Has Black America Been ...
|9 hr
|Trump forever
|6
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|20 hr
|kauna
|198
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC