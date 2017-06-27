Budget office sees 22 million fewer covered with Senate bill
Rebellious Republican senators are forcing Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to scramble to rescue the party's health care bill before debate even begins. The dissension is swelling after Congress' nonpartisan budget referee said the high profile measure would leave 22 million more people uninsured by 2026 than President Barack Obama 's law, which the GOP wants to scrap.
