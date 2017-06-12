Budget Deficit Jumps $30 Billion as F...

Budget Deficit Jumps $30 Billion as Federal Spending Outpaces Revenue

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

The U.S. budget deficit rose to $88.4 billion in May from $53 billion a year earlier, as government spending in areas such as Medicaid and defense rose at a faster pace than revenue. Receipts from individual and corporate taxes rose 7 percent last month from May 2016 to $240 billion, the Treasury Department said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la... 39 min WelbyMD 23
News San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15) 1 hr Federal Dot 7
News Public record for June 7, 2017 2 hr MilwaukeeBroke 2
News Man gets 15 years for girlfriend's fatal burns 3 hr Mcdc 2
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 5 hr Vito 5
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) 7 hr jjbateman5678 1,218
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) 13 hr Berkeley0785 80
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,825 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC