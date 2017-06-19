Brain surgeon charged with child sex ...

Brain surgeon charged with child sex abuse gives up license

A California brain surgeon has agreed to give up his state medical license while he faces charges of sexually abusing children. Dr. James Kohut agreed to the suspension, electronic monitoring and staying off the internet in addition to other conditions in exchange for bail, according to court documents.

