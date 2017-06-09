Bill Cosby trial Day 5: Jury hears more about Cosby, sex and quaaludes
Bill Cosby trial Day 5: Jury hears more about Cosby, sex and quaaludes Excerpts of his damaging 12-year-old deposition about use of drugs for sex read in court. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: https://usat.ly/2t2HIkt Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are expected Friday.
