Bill Cosby panel concerned about 'pol...

Bill Cosby panel concerned about 'politics' of case, juror says

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ... 8 min Lawrence Wolf 21
News Trial set for former trooper charged with cyber... 1 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv... 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 187
News Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic... 1 hr Autistic mormon 23
News Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199... 1 hr Pat McCrotch 16
News LA County leaders approve millions for legal fu... 1 hr Agents of Corruption 14
News Fort Stockton Police Chief stepping down 2 hr Jan 4
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,496 • Total comments across all topics: 281,953,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC