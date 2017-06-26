Baylor confirms NCAA investigation after sex abuse scandal

The NCAA is conducting an "ongoing, pending investigation" into Baylor University in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that led to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departure of the school president, the school's lawyers confirmed in a federal court filing. Baylor officials acknowledged the investigation while asking a judge to protect the school's communications with the NCAA from attorneys for several women who have sued the nation's largest Baptist university.

