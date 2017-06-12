Baltimore man charged in infant son's...

Baltimore man charged in infant son's death surrenders

12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Police said 31-year-old Perry Nelson-Johnson turned himself in Tuesday morning to face murder and child abuse charges. Officers were called to a home Friday for a report of an unconscious baby and police say the baby, Emmanuel, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

