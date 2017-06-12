Autopsy reveals cause of death for se...

Autopsy reveals cause of death for severed head and burned body

Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Authorities have confirmed that the severed head and headless body found Saturday are from the same man and they have identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson. Autopsy results reveal that Jackson's cause of death was decapitation.

Chicago, IL

