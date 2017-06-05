Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold...

Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadly fight

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny's in Texas. HOUSTON The family of a Texas man who died after a confrontation with a Harris County deputy's husband has hired a lawyer after witness cell phone video showed the man allegedly using an "illegal chokehold" on their loved one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10) 2 hr GoVawls12345 27
News ETMC: Decision against renewing lease with Trin... 3 hr bernie 1
News Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15) 4 hr hOWS YOUR wEATHER 3
News Judge denies second recusal motion in Perry chi... 6 hr As I see it 1
News State trooper charged for hitting juvenile off-... (Jan '16) 19 hr WTF 156
News Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case 22 hr Shart fart 11
News 15 Arrested In Van Buren County On Federal Meth... (Jul '10) Mon Acetracker 170
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC