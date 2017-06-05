Attack on black teen was racially mot...

Attack on black teen was racially motivated, lawsuit says

15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

A federal lawsuit accuses two white men of attacking a black teenager near his Virginia home as part of a campaign to run his interracial family out of their neighborhood. The lawsuit comes more than a year after the men were convicted of assault and battery of 18-year-old Mister Frazier.

