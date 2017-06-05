Alberta justice minister 'shocked, angry' with treatment of sex assault victim
Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley has launched an independent investigation into what she calls the failure of the provincial justice system at every level in the way it treated the victim of a vicious sexual assault. A 28-year-old indigenous woman from central Alberta was forced to spend five nights in the Edmonton Remand Centre during her testimony at a 2015 preliminary hearing for the man who attacked her.
