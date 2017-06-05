A popular vacation spot on the East C...

A popular vacation spot on the East Coast is rushing to formally ban topless beaches

Concerned that its family-friendly beaches would become a destination for bare-breasted sunbathers this summer, the Ocean City Council held an emergency meeting Saturday to pass a public nudity ban. "We will not allow women to be topless on our beach or on any public property within city limits," Mayor Rick Meehan said on his Facebook page after the council unanimously approved the ordinance.

