$8.2 billion education proposal moves...

$8.2 billion education proposal moves forward in Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

An $8.2 billion proposal to fund Oregon's K-12 education system cleared its first hurdle in Salem on Thursday - the biggest school budget to-date and the state's single-largest obligation for the 2017-19 budget. The funding figure represents the state's share of the K-12 budget, known as the State School Fund, the biggest source of school district funding that comes directly from state household, business and property taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199... 55 min Horrible 1
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 6 hr Unknowns 11
News No federal prosecution of officer, no strong re... 10 hr Guns and Freedom 10
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... 14 hr whooooo 4
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) 20 hr AlwaysRight 27
News Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16) Thu Cordwainer Trout 20
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) Thu Shadylane127 16
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC