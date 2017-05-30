$8.2 billion education proposal moves forward in Legislature
An $8.2 billion proposal to fund Oregon's K-12 education system cleared its first hurdle in Salem on Thursday - the biggest school budget to-date and the state's single-largest obligation for the 2017-19 budget. The funding figure represents the state's share of the K-12 budget, known as the State School Fund, the biggest source of school district funding that comes directly from state household, business and property taxes.
