5 plus Senators now oppose health care bill as written and deals need ...
Nevada Republican Dean Heller became the fifth GOP senator to declare his opposition to the party's banner legislation to scuttle much of Barack Obama's health care overhaul on Friday, more than enough to sink the measure and deliver a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump unless some of them can be brought aboard. Echoing the other four, Heller said he opposes the measure "in this form" but does not rule out backing a version that is changed to his liking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ...
|1 hr
|mothercucker
|72
|President Trump gestures to the crowd while lea...
|2 hr
|News Flash
|3
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|3 hr
|News Flash
|52
|UPDATED: Vigo County official accused of living...
|3 hr
|Blue Steel
|15
|Trump's First 100 Days: Has Black America Been ...
|8 hr
|lol
|20
|Severed-hand burglary accomplice takes plea deal
|9 hr
|weaponX
|2
|Man pleads no contest to stealing over $260k fr...
|10 hr
|good day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC