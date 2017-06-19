5 plus Senators now oppose health car...

5 plus Senators now oppose health care bill as written and deals need ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

Nevada Republican Dean Heller became the fifth GOP senator to declare his opposition to the party's banner legislation to scuttle much of Barack Obama's health care overhaul on Friday, more than enough to sink the measure and deliver a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump unless some of them can be brought aboard. Echoing the other four, Heller said he opposes the measure "in this form" but does not rule out backing a version that is changed to his liking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ... 1 hr mothercucker 72
News President Trump gestures to the crowd while lea... 2 hr News Flash 3
News Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic... 3 hr News Flash 52
News UPDATED: Vigo County official accused of living... 3 hr Blue Steel 15
News Trump's First 100 Days: Has Black America Been ... 8 hr lol 20
News Severed-hand burglary accomplice takes plea deal 9 hr weaponX 2
News Man pleads no contest to stealing over $260k fr... 10 hr good day 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,397 • Total comments across all topics: 282,018,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC