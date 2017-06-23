23-year-old ordered held on murder, a...

23-year-old ordered held on murder, attempted murder charges

14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

ELIZABETH -- A Plainfield man was ordered held in the Union County jail Friday on charges of murder and attempted murder from the shooting of two men last December, including one victim who died . Isaiah Mayo-Givens is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Manuel Berrios, of Plainfield, and of seriously wounding the second victim, a 26-year man Plainfield man, on Dec. 26, 2016.

