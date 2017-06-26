2 corrections officers among 4 arrested at Kansas City jail

Two corrections officers were among four people arrested in a contraband smuggling operation at the county jail in Kansas City, Missouri, after roughly 200 law enforcers searched the facility early Monday. The U.S. attorney's office said the indictment naming Jackson County Detention Center corrections officers Andrew Lamonte Dickerson, 26, and Jalee Caprice Fuller, 29, was unsealed after their arrest and the search.

