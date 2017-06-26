2 corrections officers among 4 arrest...

2 corrections officers among 4 arrested at Kansas City jail

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Two corrections officers were among four people arrested in a contraband smuggling operation at the county jail in Kansas City, Missouri, after roughly 200 law enforcers searched the facility early Monday. The U.S. attorney's office said the indictment naming Jackson County Detention Center corrections officers Andrew Lamonte Dickerson, 26, and Jalee Caprice Fuller, 29, was unsealed after their arrest and the search.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Share on LinkedIn 2 hr Lyin Fake News Inc 1
News A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere... 3 hr 333stenbrian 1
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 3 hr kauna 26
News Police union's lawyers push back against Pittsf... 5 hr Cops are Liars an... 5
News Medicaid mission creep threatens GOP's 'Obamaca... 5 hr bottlecap 1
News Koch urgency: Conservative network fears closin... 15 hr Trump Plotza 12
News Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07) 19 hr Former DEM 36
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,265 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC