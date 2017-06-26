2 corrections officers among 4 arrested at Kansas City jail
Two corrections officers were among four people arrested in a contraband smuggling operation at the county jail in Kansas City, Missouri, after roughly 200 law enforcers searched the facility early Monday. The U.S. attorney's office said the indictment naming Jackson County Detention Center corrections officers Andrew Lamonte Dickerson, 26, and Jalee Caprice Fuller, 29, was unsealed after their arrest and the search.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Share on LinkedIn
|2 hr
|Lyin Fake News Inc
|1
|A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere...
|3 hr
|333stenbrian
|1
|The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a...
|3 hr
|kauna
|26
|Police union's lawyers push back against Pittsf...
|5 hr
|Cops are Liars an...
|5
|Medicaid mission creep threatens GOP's 'Obamaca...
|5 hr
|bottlecap
|1
|Koch urgency: Conservative network fears closin...
|15 hr
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|19 hr
|Former DEM
|36
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC