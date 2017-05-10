Woman gets 10 months in prison for Me...

Woman gets 10 months in prison for Medicare fraud scheme

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A New Orleans woman has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for her role in a Medicare fraud scheme. A federal judge in Baton Rouge also on Thursday ordered 56-year-old Demetrias Temple to pay $100,000 in restitution to the Medicare program and to forfeit an additional $100,000.

