Woman gets 10 months in prison for Medicare fraud scheme
A New Orleans woman has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for her role in a Medicare fraud scheme. A federal judge in Baton Rouge also on Thursday ordered 56-year-old Demetrias Temple to pay $100,000 in restitution to the Medicare program and to forfeit an additional $100,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments
|57 min
|Red Crosse
|64
|Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ...
|1 hr
|Just saying
|93
|Third McGregor brother sentenced in October Bra...
|2 hr
|scum
|1
|Trial begins for company tied to deadly Waikele...
|4 hr
|Trollguard
|3
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|7 hr
|Tell them
|61
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|13 hr
|Just Think
|125
|Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $...
|15 hr
|Ranger
|90
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC