Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug t...

Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medicaid applicants

There are 1 comment on the WLOX-TV Biloxi story from 7 hrs ago, titled Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medicaid applicants. In it, WLOX-TV Biloxi reports that:

The Legislature's budget committee is slated to consider whether to cut University of Wisconsin System tuition ... . FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker delivers his state budget address at the Capitol in Madison, Wis.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
kurtz

Las Vegas, NV

#1 3 hrs ago
They ought to drug test that dumb son-of-a-bitch Scott Walker.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fact check: Medicaid a target for cuts despite ... 8 min BHM5267 45
News Congressional Budget Office 15 min Hilton Head 7
News Angle: Reid helped child molesters get Viagra (Oct '10) 41 min Norwegian Supremacy 159
News 2 charged in 2014 fatal fire in Fayette County (Dec '15) 1 hr fam 10
News Prosecutor doesn't doubt remorse of mother who ... 2 hr china white 1
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 3 hr Please 140
News CBS' "The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey" Premieres O... (Sep '16) 15 hr Latisha 954
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,502 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC