Who could be at risk for higher premiums under GOP?

Nearly four million Obamacare consumers could face higher premiums if the House GOP's health care bill is approved by the Senate, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation report. These enrollees have pre-existing conditions that could leave them paying higher premiums if they let their coverage lapse for 63 days or more and live in states that opt to waive some of Obamacare's protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

