Who could be at risk for higher premiums under GOP?
Nearly four million Obamacare consumers could face higher premiums if the House GOP's health care bill is approved by the Senate, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation report. These enrollees have pre-existing conditions that could leave them paying higher premiums if they let their coverage lapse for 63 days or more and live in states that opt to waive some of Obamacare's protections for those with pre-existing conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shahadey, Fennell trial delayed to October
|12 min
|Duke defender
|1
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|26 min
|Guest
|82
|Two charged in homicide (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|Educationisparamount
|193
|Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at sex ...
|2 hr
|ronpowers
|1
|The Police Officer Who Shot Michael Brown Admit...
|3 hr
|CSM1
|11
|New Law Would Change Penality For Harming Polic...
|3 hr
|Just facts
|9
|Progress reducing US uninsured rate comes to a ...
|5 hr
|ohwilbur
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC