White House doubts states will choose...

White House doubts states will choose to charge sicker people more

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: News Herald

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday he doubts states will take the option of letting insurance companies charge sicker people more. White House doubts states will choose to charge sicker people more White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday he doubts states will take the option of letting insurance companies charge sicker people more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump says we need a government shutdown. Here'... 3 hr UdiotRaceAMAKEWOR... 2
News Officer responds to girl stealing $2 shoes for ... 3 hr Dr Reker s Bellhop 7
News Obama calls on lawmakers to show 'courage' in h... 5 hr Ms Sassy 1
News Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M... 7 hr John McQuan 7
News Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ... 9 hr YouDidntBuildThat 68
News House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare... 11 hr Lawrence Wolf 71
News Iuka man charged with felony child abuse (Apr '16) 12 hr With Pharts 6
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,854,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC