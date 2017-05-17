What is obstruction of justice?
In the wake of reports that President Donald Trump told former FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, questions are being raised about whether the President's actions amounted to obstruction of justice. "'Close it down' is an instruction to stop investigating President Trump's campaign," CNN senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Tuesday.
