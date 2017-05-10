Video shows 'bullying' incident days before 8-year-old took his life
Security footage shows her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Taye, falling unconscious at a Cincinnati school in an incident that may have led to the boy's suicide two days later, an attorney for his family said. Gabriel was found dead in January after he hanged himself with a necktie in his Cincinnati home, according to the attorney.
