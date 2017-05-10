Utilities group petitions EPA head to upend coal ash rule
A utilities group asked the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday to sweep away rules governing the disposal of the poison-laden ash left behind when coal is burned to generate electricity. The Utility Solid Waste Activities Group filed a petition asking EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to reconsider broad sections of the Coal Combustion Residuals Rule, saying the regulations are ill-conceived and burdensome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments
|2 min
|Ms Sassy
|18
|Prosecutor accused of domestic violence resigns
|5 min
|Gen Shartsfarts
|2
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|8 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|120
|Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ...
|1 hr
|Archie Bunker
|89
|Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in pris...
|2 hr
|CodeTalker
|15
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|8 hr
|Shm
|52
|Oklahoma Cop, Police Chief Forced Out For Arres...
|8 hr
|Michael Anthony P...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC