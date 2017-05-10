Utilities group petitions EPA head to...

Utilities group petitions EPA head to upend coal ash rule

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

A utilities group asked the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday to sweep away rules governing the disposal of the poison-laden ash left behind when coal is burned to generate electricity. The Utility Solid Waste Activities Group filed a petition asking EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to reconsider broad sections of the Coal Combustion Residuals Rule, saying the regulations are ill-conceived and burdensome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments 2 min Ms Sassy 18
News Prosecutor accused of domestic violence resigns 5 min Gen Shartsfarts 2
News House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare... 8 min Dee Dee Dee 120
News Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ... 1 hr Archie Bunker 89
News Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in pris... 2 hr CodeTalker 15
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 8 hr Shm 52
News Oklahoma Cop, Police Chief Forced Out For Arres... 8 hr Michael Anthony P... 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,133 • Total comments across all topics: 280,979,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC