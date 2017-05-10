US prosecutors told to push for more, harsher punishments
In this April 28, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Central Islip, N.Y. Sessions has directed the nation's federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies that is sure to send more people to prison and for far longer terms. The move, announced in a policy memo sent to U.S. attorneys late on May 10, has been expected from Sessions.
