UPDATE 1-Ex-SEC accountant settles ch...

UPDATE 1-Ex-SEC accountant settles charges over illegal options trades

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday settled parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options and lying about it while employed at the agency. David R. Humphrey, 60, who worked in the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance for 16 years, pleaded guilty to filing false ethics forms in order to conceal his trading, the Justice Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) 20 min Richard Gere jr 32
News Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ... 24 min US Flatfoot 72
News House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare... 1 hr Putins Glock Holster 89
News SIU clears Halton officer in shooting of man in... 8 hr undercover cop 1
News Halton officer who wounded accused in Annex law... 8 hr undercover 1
News SIU clears Halton officer over response to shoo... 9 hr Copper 1
News Blytheville sales tax, bond issue approved 9 hr BB Board 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,025 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC