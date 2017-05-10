UPDATE 1-Ex-SEC accountant settles charges over illegal options trades
A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday settled parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options and lying about it while employed at the agency. David R. Humphrey, 60, who worked in the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance for 16 years, pleaded guilty to filing false ethics forms in order to conceal his trading, the Justice Department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|20 min
|Richard Gere jr
|32
|Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ...
|24 min
|US Flatfoot
|72
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|1 hr
|Putins Glock Holster
|89
|SIU clears Halton officer in shooting of man in...
|8 hr
|undercover cop
|1
|Halton officer who wounded accused in Annex law...
|8 hr
|undercover
|1
|SIU clears Halton officer over response to shoo...
|9 hr
|Copper
|1
|Blytheville sales tax, bond issue approved
|9 hr
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC