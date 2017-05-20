Uber threatens to fire key exec in se...

Uber threatens to fire key exec in self-driving car dispute

Read more: The China Post

Uber is threatening to fire a key executive accused of stealing self-driving car technology from a Google spin-off unless he waives his constitutional right against self-incrimination so the ride-hailing service can comply with a court order. The development raises the possibility that Uber may end up dumping Anthony Levandowski, whose expertise in robot-controlled cars is the main reason that the ride-hailing company bought Levandowski's startup for $680 million nine months ago.

Chicago, IL

