Trump's $4T budget arrives on Capitol...

Trump's $4T budget arrives on Capitol Hill

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

President Donald Trump offered his condolences in the wake of a deadly concert explosion, condemning the "evil losers" behind the attack and calling on "civilized nations" to work for peace. President Donald Trump offered his condolences in the wake of a deadly concert explosion, condemning the "evil losers" behind the attack and calling on "civilized nations" to work for peace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ... 46 min DMN is bias 2
News Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ... 2 hr Mizike 2
News Trump administration appears to ease up on its ... 3 hr tomin cali 1
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 3 hr Standupvote 10
News Ex-boyfriend charged in Ruskin double shooting (Sep '09) 3 hr kosher nostra 38
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts 3 hr Clean cost 1
News Republicans already giving Trump's budget a col... 5 hr CodeTalker 7
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,227,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC