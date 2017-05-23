Trump's $4T budget arrives on Capitol Hill
President Donald Trump offered his condolences in the wake of a deadly concert explosion, condemning the "evil losers" behind the attack and calling on "civilized nations" to work for peace. President Donald Trump offered his condolences in the wake of a deadly concert explosion, condemning the "evil losers" behind the attack and calling on "civilized nations" to work for peace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ...
|46 min
|DMN is bias
|2
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|2 hr
|Mizike
|2
|Trump administration appears to ease up on its ...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|3 hr
|Standupvote
|10
|Ex-boyfriend charged in Ruskin double shooting (Sep '09)
|3 hr
|kosher nostra
|38
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|3 hr
|Clean cost
|1
|Republicans already giving Trump's budget a col...
|5 hr
|CodeTalker
|7
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC