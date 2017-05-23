Trump's $4T budget arrives on Capitol Hill
Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney speaks during a press briefing about President Donald Trump's 2018 budget proposal that includes boosts for military and spending cuts on safety-net programs for poor at the White House on May 23 in Washington, D.C. Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney speaks during a press briefing about President Donald Trump's 2018 budget proposal that includes boosts for military and spending cuts on safety-net programs for poor at the White House on May 23 in Washington, D.C. WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent Congress a $4.1 trillion spending plan that relies on faster economic growth and steep cuts to programs for the poor in a bid to balance the government's books over the next decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ...
|46 min
|DMN is bias
|2
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|2 hr
|Mizike
|2
|Trump administration appears to ease up on its ...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|3 hr
|Standupvote
|10
|Ex-boyfriend charged in Ruskin double shooting (Sep '09)
|3 hr
|kosher nostra
|38
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|3 hr
|Clean cost
|1
|Republicans already giving Trump's budget a col...
|5 hr
|CodeTalker
|7
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC