Trump's $4T budget arrives on Capitol Hill

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney speaks during a press briefing about President Donald Trump's 2018 budget proposal that includes boosts for military and spending cuts on safety-net programs for poor at the White House on May 23 in Washington, D.C. Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney speaks during a press briefing about President Donald Trump's 2018 budget proposal that includes boosts for military and spending cuts on safety-net programs for poor at the White House on May 23 in Washington, D.C. WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent Congress a $4.1 trillion spending plan that relies on faster economic growth and steep cuts to programs for the poor in a bid to balance the government's books over the next decade.

