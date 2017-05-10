Trump urges Liberty U grads to stand up to criticism
Trump kept to an upbeat message in his first extended public appearance since firing James Comey as FBI director this week, saying the lawyer and veteran prosecutor was an incompetent "showboat" and "grandstander." The timing of Comey's dismissal raised questions about Trump's decision, as the FBI continues its investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential campaign that ended with Trump's election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial begins for company tied to deadly Waikele...
|1 hr
|Trollguard
|3
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|4 hr
|Tell them
|61
|Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments
|5 hr
|Truth
|63
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|9 hr
|Just Think
|125
|Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $...
|12 hr
|Ranger
|90
|Mountain Bikers Seek to Gut Wilderness Act
|12 hr
|hate mountainbikers
|1
|Prosecutor accused of domestic violence resigns
|13 hr
|Kissing farts
|6
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC