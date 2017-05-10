Trump urges Liberty U grads to stand ...

Trump urges Liberty U grads to stand up to criticism

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Trump kept to an upbeat message in his first extended public appearance since firing James Comey as FBI director this week, saying the lawyer and veteran prosecutor was an incompetent "showboat" and "grandstander." The timing of Comey's dismissal raised questions about Trump's decision, as the FBI continues its investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential campaign that ended with Trump's election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial begins for company tied to deadly Waikele... 1 hr Trollguard 3
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 4 hr Tell them 61
News Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments 5 hr Truth 63
News House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare... 9 hr Just Think 125
News Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $... 12 hr Ranger 90
News Mountain Bikers Seek to Gut Wilderness Act 12 hr hate mountainbikers 1
News Prosecutor accused of domestic violence resigns 13 hr Kissing farts 6
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,893 • Total comments across all topics: 280,999,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC