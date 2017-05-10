Trump urges Liberty U grads to stand up to criticism

Trump kept to an upbeat message in his first extended public appearance since firing James Comey as FBI director this week, saying the lawyer and veteran prosecutor was an incompetent "showboat" and "grandstander." The timing of Comey's dismissal raised questions about Trump's decision, as the FBI continues its investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential campaign that ended with Trump's election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.