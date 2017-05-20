Trump tried to avoid certifying finan...

Trump tried to avoid certifying financial disclosure as true

21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

President Donald Trump's attorneys initially wanted him to submit an updated financial disclosure without certifying the information as true, according to correspondence with the Office of Government Ethics. Attorney Sheri Dillon said she saw no need for Trump to sign his 2016 personal financial disclosure because he is filing voluntarily this year.

