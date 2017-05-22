Trump, Congress punt again on critica...

Trump, Congress punt again on critical Obamacare subsidies

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

The Trump administration and Congress are once again delaying their decision to fund Obamacare's cost-sharing subsidies, according to a motion filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday. The move gives them another three months to come to a resolution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 48 min Go Donald Go 9
News West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim... 6 hr concerned 2
News Civil rights groups challenge Alabama county's ... 9 hr Joyce hamilton 1
News 'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with... 10 hr Revelations 4
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 12 hr Please say no 133
News Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ... 12 hr annoying 90
News ICE Has Made Over 41,000 Arrests in Trump's Fir... 13 hr UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 17
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,529 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC