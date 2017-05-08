Trial to begin in death of girl who was padlocked inside box
Members of a Phoenix family awoke nearly six years ago a disturbing discovery in their home: A 10-year-old girl who lived there was found dead inside a padlocked plastic storage box, a punishment for having stolen a popsicle. Authorities say two adult relatives are responsible for making Ame Deal get into the box the night before and had fallen sleep without letting her out.
