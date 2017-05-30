There are on the Westport News story from Saturday May 27, titled Tougher penalties for domestic violence, sex trafficking. In it, Westport News reports that:

Jason "Boots" Prawl, 28, of Bridgeport, was indicted last year by a federal grand jury on two counts of sex trafficking of a minor. Jason "Boots" Prawl, 28, of Bridgeport, was indicted last year by a federal grand jury on two counts of sex trafficking of a minor.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Westport News.