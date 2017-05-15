The New York Stock Exchange is slowing down trading for a key...

The New York Stock Exchange is slowin...

The New York Stock Exchange has won approval for plans to introduce a 350-microsecond delay in trading on its market for small-cap companies. The delay will apply to NYSE American, the market previously known at NYSE MKT, and will be similar to the so-called speed bump introduced by IEX, America's newest stock exchange.

