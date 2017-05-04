The Latest: Ryan says House health bi...

The Latest: Ryan says House health bill coverage sufficient

9 hrs ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan insists a bill the House passed to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health care law provides sufficient coverage to people with pre-existing medical conditions. Ryan says the House measure gives states flexibility to set up high-risk pools for the very sick so that no one is denied coverage.

