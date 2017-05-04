The Latest: Ryan says House health bill coverage sufficient
House Speaker Paul Ryan insists a bill the House passed to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health care law provides sufficient coverage to people with pre-existing medical conditions. Ryan says the House measure gives states flexibility to set up high-risk pools for the very sick so that no one is denied coverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M...
|22 min
|John McQuan
|7
|Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ...
|2 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|68
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|4 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|71
|Iuka man charged with felony child abuse (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|With Pharts
|6
|Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud
|6 hr
|Dean_Gullberry
|7
|Ohio Planned Parenthood backers lament federal ...
|6 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|6
|Sanctuary cities bill puts Texas county in tigh...
|7 hr
|Concerned Mayate
|7
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC