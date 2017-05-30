The Latest: Police: Facebook posts led to Comicon arrest
Phoenix police say there are indications an armed man arrested at Phoenix Comicon is mentally disturbed and that he told detectives he's a crime-fighting comic book character and planned to shoot bad police officers. Police also say in a probable-cause statement released Friday that officers took Mathew Enrique Nava Sterling into custody at the Phoenix Convention Center after somebody contacted Hawthorne, California, police to report that Sterling was posting threats on Facebook about killing police officers at the Comicon event.
