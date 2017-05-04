The Latest: Obama in Boston to get political courage award
The Latest on former President Barack Obama receiving the Profile in Courage Award at the John F. Kennedy presidential library : The ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is among Obama's first public appearances since leaving office. His speech Sunday will come just days after U.S. House Republicans passed a bill that would dismantle much of his signature health care law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|3 min
|OneWomynRiot
|80
|Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M...
|4 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|9
|Ex-boyfriend charged in Ruskin double shooting (Sep '09)
|19 min
|Okey dokey
|36
|Trump says we need a government shutdown. Here'...
|56 min
|tomin cali
|7
|U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|BlunderCONS
|175
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|12
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|1 hr
|abroaderview
|113
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC