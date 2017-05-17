The Latest: Milwaukee jury suggests c...

The Latest: Milwaukee jury suggests charges in inmate death

The Latest on an inquest into the dehydration death of an inmate in the Milwaukee County jail : A jury has recommended criminal charges against seven Milwaukee County jail staffers over the dehydration death of an inmate who went seven days without water. The jury's recommendation Monday comes after a six-day inquest that included testimony from jail staff and evidence from county prosecutors.

