The Latest: Engineer charged in deadly Amtrak crash
Pennsylvania's top prosecutor has charged a speeding Amtrak engineer with causing a catastrophe, eight counts of involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in a 2015 derailment that came after he accelerated to 106 mph in a 50 mph zone. Prosecutors said Friday they have been in talks with engineer Brandon Bostian's attorney to have him surrender and be arraigned on the charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ...
|12 min
|Archie Bunker
|86
|Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments
|1 hr
|Buy American or D...
|4
|Bowie Social Worker Sentenced for Felony Theft ... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|concerned citizen
|3
|4 Texans face federal hate crime charges, accus...
|2 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Trump has long promised that he won't cut Socia...
|2 hr
|The Colonel
|1
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|3 hr
|Laughing
|50
|Oklahoma Cop, Police Chief Forced Out For Arres...
|3 hr
|bloodisthickerlaw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC