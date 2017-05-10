The Latest: Engineer charged in deadl...

The Latest: Engineer charged in deadly Amtrak crash

1 hr ago

Pennsylvania's top prosecutor has charged a speeding Amtrak engineer with causing a catastrophe, eight counts of involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in a 2015 derailment that came after he accelerated to 106 mph in a 50 mph zone. Prosecutors said Friday they have been in talks with engineer Brandon Bostian's attorney to have him surrender and be arraigned on the charges.

