The Latest: Dylann Roof said death better than autism label
Dylann Roof told a judge he would rather face the death penalty for racist church killings than have his lawyers say he had autism in open court. In part of several hundred pages of court documents released Wednesday, Roof told U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel that being labeled with autism would discredit why he did the crime.
