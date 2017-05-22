The Latest: Bill Cosby arrives for Day 2 of jury selection
Bill Cosby, center, arrives with one of his attorneys Angela Agrusa, right, for the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The case is set for trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia.
