The FDA has approved a second drug to treat ALS.
FDA approves second drug to treat ALS The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Radicava to treat ALS. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/05/06/fda-approves-second-drug-treat-als/312198001/ The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved use of a medicine proved to slow the degenerating effects of the rare disease ALS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio Planned Parenthood backers lament federal ...
|25 min
|Duke for Mayor
|6
|Sanctuary cities bill puts Texas county in tigh...
|30 min
|Concerned Mayate
|7
|What to watch: Texas backs convention that'll n...
|1 hr
|Laredo
|1
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|DeAngelis
|24
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|2 hr
|punani patrol
|69
|Wayne County business owners sentenced after fa...
|5 hr
|Inquirer
|16
|Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud
|9 hr
|Ron
|6
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC