The FDA has approved a second drug to...

The FDA has approved a second drug to treat ALS.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Radicava to treat ALS. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved use of a medicine proved to slow the degenerating effects of the rare disease ALS.

