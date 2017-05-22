Texas Senate revives trying to limit abortion coverage
Texas lawmakers are reviving efforts to prohibit coverage of abortion by some health insurance plans with just a week left to deliver the bill to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The Texas Senate on Monday night once again sent the measure back to the House, where the original bill never received a vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans already giving Trump's budget a col...
|17 min
|CodeTalker
|7
|Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16)
|54 min
|Royal Norwegian A...
|14
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|2 hr
|allah is shat
|2
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|3 hr
|Yes And
|1
|Fulton man arrested for child porn (Jun '12)
|5 hr
|QMoney
|2
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|6 hr
|Go Donald Go
|9
|West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim...
|12 hr
|concerned
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC