Texas moving to exclude 'dreamers' fr...

Texas moving to exclude 'dreamers' from college work-study

There are 3 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 13 hrs ago, titled Texas moving to exclude 'dreamers' from college work-study. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Texas legislators are seeking to deny work-study aid to immigrants attending public college under a temporary residency permit, a move that starkly contrasts with a policy enacted 16 years ago that positioned the state as the nation's most welcoming place for foreign-born students. Under the proposal, which is on the verge of clearing the Texas Legislature, only individuals eligible for federal financial aid would qualify for the state's off-campus, work-study program.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Quirky

Denver, CO

#1 13 hrs ago
Good !

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Texas Red

Laredo, TX

#2 9 hrs ago
It's about time! 90% of male "Dreamers" are gang bangers and about 50% of the females are also. Get them out of our schools and get them out of our country. If they were so special, Mexico would pay us to keep them and educate them.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
AwesomeCareers eh

Toronto, Canada

#3 9 hrs ago
AwesomeCareersOrg wrote:
The Texas markets continues to soar! In Frisco the available supply is less than two months. The builders just can't keep up.

AwesomeCareers.org
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton-hills-on...

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 33 min Guest 76
News Pittsfield fights arbiter's decision to reinsta... 37 min Cops are Degenerates 8
News New Law Would Change Penality For Harming Polic... 1 hr Frogface Kate 7
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... 9 hr Cordwainer Trout 16
News New Details Emerge In Tad Cummins Case 11 hr Openminded1 2
News Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments 13 hr Truth 80
News The Police Officer Who Shot Michael Brown Admit... 20 hr Mike-s Ghost 7
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,060 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC