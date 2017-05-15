Texas moving to exclude 'dreamers' from college work-study
There are 3 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 13 hrs ago, titled Texas moving to exclude 'dreamers' from college work-study. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
Texas legislators are seeking to deny work-study aid to immigrants attending public college under a temporary residency permit, a move that starkly contrasts with a policy enacted 16 years ago that positioned the state as the nation's most welcoming place for foreign-born students. Under the proposal, which is on the verge of clearing the Texas Legislature, only individuals eligible for federal financial aid would qualify for the state's off-campus, work-study program.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Good !
|
#2 9 hrs ago
It's about time! 90% of male "Dreamers" are gang bangers and about 50% of the females are also. Get them out of our schools and get them out of our country. If they were so special, Mexico would pay us to keep them and educate them.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#3 9 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton-hills-on...
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|33 min
|Guest
|76
|Pittsfield fights arbiter's decision to reinsta...
|37 min
|Cops are Degenerates
|8
|New Law Would Change Penality For Harming Polic...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|7
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|9 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
|New Details Emerge In Tad Cummins Case
|11 hr
|Openminded1
|2
|Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments
|13 hr
|Truth
|80
|The Police Officer Who Shot Michael Brown Admit...
|20 hr
|Mike-s Ghost
|7
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC