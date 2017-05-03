Texas Legislature passes ban on so-ca...

Texas Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'

Read more: The Progress

The Texas Legislature on Wednesday passed a ban on so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police officers to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs and police chiefs with jail time if they don't work with federal authorities. The GOP-led Senate passed the bill Wednesday despite objections from Democrats, who call the bill a "show-me-your-papers" measure that will be used to discriminate against Latinos.

