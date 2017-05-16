Texas governor: Latinos shouldn't fea...

Texas governor: Latinos shouldn't fear 'sanctuary city' ban

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Hispanics shouldn't fear being stopped and asked to prove their immigration status under a coming ban on so-called sanctuary cities unless they're "suspected of having committed some serious crime." Opponents fired back Tuesday that the law provides no such safeguards.

