Teen charged in death says 19-year-old shot Mississippi boy
Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest announced at a news conference that authorities plan... . This Madison County Detention Center booking photograph taken Thursday, May 18, 2017 shows Byron McBride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal authorities won't charge Tupelo police ...
|46 min
|Joel
|12
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|59 min
|guest
|118
|West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim...
|1 hr
|Laura
|1
|ICE Has Made Over 41,000 Arrests in Trump's Fir...
|2 hr
|13th Amendment
|6
|Elderly woman found covered with bite marks die...
|3 hr
|Pam
|6
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|3 hr
|ohwilbur
|43
|Ex-boyfriend charged in Ruskin double shooting (Sep '09)
|3 hr
|op greylord
|37
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC